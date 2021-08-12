East Texas Now Business Break
Man wanted for questioning in Smith County arson case

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who witnessed the arson of a residence.(Smith County Fire Marshal's Office)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they believe witnessed the arson of a residence.

Gregory Allen Bundrant is wanted by the fire marshal’s office for questioning regarding an ongoing arson case. Investigators do not know where Bundrant is currently, but they have been told he frequents the Tyler area.

Bundrant is 5′10″ and weighs 205 pounds.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call investigator Michael Malone with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-566-6600 or 903-590-2651.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

