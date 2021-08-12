East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man dead after fire at Jacksonville trailer home

Fire at Jacksonville home
Fire at Jacksonville home((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found dead in a trailer home that had caught fire in Jacksonville Monday.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, they responded to the 100 block of Ivey Avenue on Monday, August 9 at approximately 4:48 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a trailer home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the east side of the home. Over half the home was fully engulfed. Witnesses had no confirmation about whether anyone was inside the home or not.

Crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home. Two firefighters were able to use a window on the west side of the home and work to extinguish the fire from the inside. while other crews worked from the outside.

The fire department said primary searches were done in the two west rooms and no victims were found. After final extinguishment, crews conducted a secondary search and found a deceased male in the kitchen area in the eastern side of the home. The Jacksonville Fire Marshal’s Office took over the investigation after the victim was located.

One firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene by Jacksonville EMS.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending positive identification and notification of family. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Nathaniel Williams, 18, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly intentionally driving his...
Report: Tyler man targets wrong house with intentional crash
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates
Driver arrested after wreck with Henderson ISD bus
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak

Latest News

New Beginnings Faith Ministry
Longview church holding back-to-school giveaway and health fair
WebXtra: Tatum broadband internet funding
WebXtra: Tatum broadband internet funding
WebXtra: Tatum broadband internet funding
WebXtra: Tatum broadband internet funding
Luis Sandoval, 28
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired
WebXtra: Bergfield Park tennis courts construction delayed