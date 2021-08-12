Man dead after fire at Jacksonville trailer home

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found dead in a trailer home that had caught fire in Jacksonville Monday.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, they responded to the 100 block of Ivey Avenue on Monday, August 9 at approximately 4:48 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a trailer home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the east side of the home. Over half the home was fully engulfed. Witnesses had no confirmation about whether anyone was inside the home or not.

Crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home. Two firefighters were able to use a window on the west side of the home and work to extinguish the fire from the inside. while other crews worked from the outside.

The fire department said primary searches were done in the two west rooms and no victims were found. After final extinguishment, crews conducted a secondary search and found a deceased male in the kitchen area in the eastern side of the home. The Jacksonville Fire Marshal’s Office took over the investigation after the victim was located.

One firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene by Jacksonville EMS.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending positive identification and notification of family. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.