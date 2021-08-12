East Texas Now Business Break
Longview church holding back-to-school giveaway and health fair

New Beginnings Faith Ministry
New Beginnings Faith Ministry((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For over 20 years, New Beginning Faith Ministry has given back to the community with a free back-to-school giveaway.

This Saturday, students can get school supplies as well as uniforms. Clothes and furniture will be on display to giveaway. New Beginning says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive over the years as they are able to help out families getting prepared for school.

“Now I have money to pay this. I had to make a decision between school stuff or pay this bill. School stuff or get medicine. What you have done you have freed my hands to be able to get the things that are necessary for us to get by providing us with school clothes and the things that are necessary for school,” said Senior Pastor Tony Lewis, talking about some of the feedback he has received.

A health fair is also a part of the back to school giveaway which will be held outside this Saturday from 10 am to 1pm at New Beginning Faith Ministry which is located at 609 Caddo St. In Longview. Face coverings are required along with social distancing.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

