Jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting blind Tyler woman

Steven Charles Hill, 61, of Waxahachie(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The man accused of raping an 81-year-old woman living in Tyler was convicted of sexual assault today.

Tyler police officers said Steven Charles Hill initially denied ever doing anything to the victim. After being confronted with the possibility of his DNA being found, he changed his story and admitted they had in fact had sex, but the 81-year-old victim wanted it and came on to him.

Hill, 61, of Waxahachie was arrested Dec. 26, 2019 for the assault.

Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance presented testimony from the victim who was 81-years-old and blind at the time of the offense.

Judge Kerry Russell will sentence the defendant Sept. 14. The punishment range is 25 years to Life.

Hill is currently on parole for burglary charges out of Ellis County.

