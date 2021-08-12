Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment

NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - An indictment against a Neches ISD administrator will remain in place after a judge denied a motion to dismiss.

Judge Deborah Evans on Monday dismissed the motion which was introduced during the previous hearing for Kimberlyn Ann Snider, 49, of Neches, who is charged with five counts of official oppression and tampering with evidence.

Her criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.” She was arrested on the charge in February.

Previous reporting:

Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance related to official oppression, evidence tampering charges

Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.