East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Howdy taste buds! The Big Tex Choice Awards finalists have been announced

The final countdown to three coveted food titles in all of Texas begins
The final countdown to three coveted food titles in all of Texas begins(KLTV)
By Libby Shaw
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The 10 top finishers in the State Fair of Texas’ annual competition for deep-fried awesomeness have been chosen.

2021 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists:

SAVORY

CRISPY CRAZY CORNRuth Hauntz Sweet whole kernel corn is individually battered, fried, and dashed with our secret seasoning. These crispy little gold nuggets alone make a great snack, but the heat turns up a notch when we add slowed-smoked pulled pork, topped with a tangy pineapple slaw, kissed with a drizzle of freshly made jalapeño crema and a generous sprinkle of fresh cilantro.

DEEP FRIED I-35Clint and Gretchen Probst Our Deep Fried I-35 is a deep-fried Texas road trip on a plate! We start out in Parker County, Texas, which is famous for its peaches. Next, we move down I-35 to West, Texas, where we stop and pick up a dozen of our favorite kolaches. We can never decide which type of kolaches we like more – sweet or savory – always such a dilemma.

DEEP FRIED SEAFOOD GUMBO BALLSGourmet Royale Using a family recipe that has been handed down four generations, the base is a dark, rich, and savory roux that represents the true essence of New Orleans. The balls are then loaded with Gulf Coast shrimp, stewed chicken, blue crab meat, and andouille sausage. The balls are then rolled in our saltine cracker and breadcrumb batter, then fried, creating an explosion of flavor. The balls are served with a side of dark gumbo roux sauce for your dipping pleasure and topped with chicken fried okra spears.

LUCKY DUCK DUMPLIN’Bert Concessions A delectable pastry filled with a delicious combination of rich, fluffy cream cheese, blended with succulent duck bacon and delicately roasted sweet corn, with a sprinkling of herbs and spices. These delicately filled dumplings are dropped into the deep fryer until golden-brown and fried to crispy perfection! Both crunchy on the outside and satisfyingly creamy on the inside, with a pleasing balance of salty and sweet that is sure to tickle the taste buds.

PORK SHOTSGlen and Sherri Kusak at Hans Mueller This new Fair favorite starts with Texas best smoked sausage at the base of this shot. We wrap the sausage with delicious hickory smoked bacon which forms a tiny bowl, and this savory tastebud-teaser is filled with everyone’s favorite – creamy mac and cheese. We sprinkle the outside with a secret sweet, spicy BBQ rub to finalize this perfect Fair-food-to-share item.

SWEET

THE ARMADILLOJames Barrera Y’all will want to go home with the Armadillo Cookie Butter Ice Cream Sandwich! It is a made-from-scratch cookie butter semifreddo – an Italian take on ice cream that means semi-frozen. The treat is drizzled with cookie butter and sandwiched between two deep fried Armadillo-shaped cookies that are made with a branding iron. Finally, it is dusted with buttery sugar. Absolutely a velvety cream delight!

BRISKET BRITTLERuth Hauntz This confectionary delight has the rich, buttery, crunchy, sweet deliciousness of an old-fashion peanut brittle. We have, however, replaced the peanuts with the smokey goodness of Texas brisket. This addictively sweet yet savory treat finishes with a satisfying hint of heat.

DEEP-FRIED HALLOWEENIsaac Rousso Our trick-or-treat experience starts with a delicious large chewy pretzel that is dropped in the fryer. As it becomes golden brown, we quickly bathe it in candy corn syrup, followed by some rainbow sprinkles and powdered sugar. Now the fun begins – piping in orange and white buttercream icing, then stacking some of our most favorite Halloween candies.

FERNIE’S FRIED TOFFEE COFFEE CRUNCH CAKEWinter Family Concessions This smartly paired, time-tested duo is a harmonious treat for your tastebuds! We start with lightly glazed, old fashioned cake donuts and break them into chunks, highlighting their firm, slightly crunchy exterior, and soft cakelike interior. Next, we add a generous scoop of buttery baking morsels flavored with rich English toffee and crunchy almonds and the mixture is blended with a velvety custard.

TEXAS PUMPKIN POKE CAKEMichelle EdwardsYour fall favorite with Texas flair! A Texas-shaped, decadent pumpkin cake with a finger-licking, gooey vanilla glaze, silky caramel, topped with fluffy whipped cream, and lightly sprinkled with secret spice.

For more information about planning and ticket prices, visit the 2021 State Fair of Texas website BigTex.com.

The State Fair of Texas takes place at Fair Park in Dallas from September 24 through October 17.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Nathaniel Williams, 18, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly intentionally driving his...
Report: Tyler man targets wrong house with intentional crash
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates
Driver arrested after wreck with Henderson ISD bus
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment
The City of Tyler has announced that completion of demolition for Harvey Hall is expected to be...
Complete demolition of Harvey Hall Convention Center still weeks away
WEBXTRA: Smart Meters
New smart meters proposed to be installed at East Texas properties
WEBXTRA: Smart Meters
WEBXTRA: Smart Meters