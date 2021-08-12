East Texas Now Business Break
Hospice in the Pines director advocates for nationwide bereavement leave

Hospice in the Pines' director is advocating for nationwide bereavement policies.
Hospice in the Pines' director is advocating for nationwide bereavement policies.(KTRE)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of Hospice in the Pines is advocating for bereavement days for all employees nationwide.

Demetress Harrell says that bereavement days would ensure that employees have proper time to grieve their loved ones, and not have to attend work the days following.

“We’re looking at all employers whether it be industrial or commercial. We feel it is important that everyone recognize grief as a part of mental health,” Harrell said.

According to Hospice in the Pines, nationwide employers can decide whether or not they can give their employees bereavement time. On a local level, Harrell has added policies to her employees contracts to allow them time to grieve, hoping to set an example for other employers in East Texas.

“Often times when we are dealing with our patients, we see the difficulty in dealing with the loss. They go through various stages: denial, anger, bargaining. But, we too, as employees, feel a sense of loss for our clients, and when it is our own family members it is of upmost importance,” Harrell said.

Hospice in the Pines said loss is never an easy thing to overcome, and is even more unpredictable during a pandemic.

“One thing that certainly put an emphasis on grief and bereavement is COVID-19.This pandemic has let us know that whether you’re prepared for a loss or not it happened. It happened to people that never ever anticipated their loved one dying,” Harrell said.

Harrell says her end goal is to work so that all employers implement bereavement leave in their contracts.

“We would love to be able to say that everyone provides bereavement,” Harrell said.

