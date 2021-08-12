Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another hot one across all of East Texas today and another is expected for our Friday. A few more PM showers/thundershowers will be possible on Friday, then even more over the weekend. A cold front is likely to stall along or just north of the Red River. This will allow for a better chance for showers/thundershowers, mainly during the warmest part of our day on Saturday and Sunday. The front will begin to retreat early next week, taking down the rain chances just a bit each day, but not completely. Temperatures are likely to cool off as well beginning on Saturday by a few degrees and then a few more on Sunday. A slow warming trend is then expected next week...back into the middle 90s by Wednesday or Thursday. Tropical Depression Fred is very disorganized today and will likely remain that way through much of the day on Friday. As the center moves over warmer waters off the NW sections of Cuba, it will increase back to a Tropical Storm, cross over the Florida Keys on Saturday, then, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast, should move inland just east of Panama City, Florida very late on Sunday or very early on Monday morning as a moderately strong Tropical Storm. Another tropical system over the open Atlantic Ocean is expected to slowly intensity over the weekend and may become our next Tropical Storm. If that is the case, the name will be ‘Grace’. We will continue to update you. It looks like neither of these tropical systems will have an impact on Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.