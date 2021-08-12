East Texas Now Business Break
Dak Prescott set for another MRI

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dak Prescott is confident he will be back to full strength soon after resting his shoulder from a strain earlier in training camp.

Even though he is confident the team is still set to have the quarterback under go another MRI. According to the team, Prescott will have an MRI following the team’s game this Friday in Arizona. Prescott will not play. The earliest game action he could see would be on August 21 against the Texans.

“Once i get back in the team setting, I’m not going to think about my arm,” Prescott said. “It’s about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there. Every throw I made. When they tell you stop, you don’t want to hear it, but you (stop).”

Prescott is still confident he will be ready to go for the season opener on September 9 at Tampa Bay.

