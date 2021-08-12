Complete demolition of Harvey Hall Convention Center still weeks away

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It will likely be a few more weeks before Harvey Hall Convention Center is completely demolished.

Stephanie Franklin, the City of Tyler’s Deputy City Manager said they meet with the contractors once a week for updates on the progress of demolition.

“It’s taken a little bit longer than we thought, so we think a couple of more weeks and the building will be fully demod,” Franklin said.

There are a few reasons it’s taken longer, including the delay in getting some of the materials, and sorting the current materials from demolition.

“Different types of materials have to be sorted and taken to different types of landfills and hauled to different types of locations so it takes a little bit longer to sort through that,” Franklin said. “Then once the demolition is complete then they’ll fully move on to the road and parking lot construction that will be adjacent to the Rose Garden and to the Tyler Civic Theatre.”

Franklin said about half of the building is down, and they began on the shorter side of the building and are working their way to the taller side.

“When we talked to the contractor who’s doing the demolition work, he said that that side, because it was shorter, not as large, it was much easier to start on that end and then work to the larger, taller side of the building,” she said.

They hope to start pouring concrete in the next couple of months, but Franklin said the dirt work will take some time. They will be doing some pier and beam work for the foundation, but that won’t be as noticeable as people drive by.

“The other thing is we have to work around some really large events, so that is really something we have to be aware of. Working around the East Texas State Fair that’s coming up in early September and then working around the Rose Festival,” Franklin said. “It’s going to be difficult to get in and out of the site even for construction. So construction, they’re talking about what that timing will look like as well.”

