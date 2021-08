LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash in Longview ended with a vehicle going into a creek.

Police say a driver southbound on Fourth Street failed to yield right of way, and was struck by a vehicle west bound on Methvin Street. The southbound vehicle went off an embankment and landed upside down in a creek.

No one was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.