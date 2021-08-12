East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

$2.4M to go toward downtown Lufkin revitalization efforts

The Lufkin Development Plan plans to bring projects to downtown
The Lufkin Development Plan plans to bring projects to downtown(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin wants to invest more than $2 million into its downtown area. The budget will fund a revitalization effort that looks to make a brighter city for people to enjoy.

The Lufkin Forward Plan received $2.4 million from the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation to revitalize downtown. Bob Samford, the economic development director says improvements will help the Lufkin stand out.

“We’re going to make our downtown more pedestrian-friendly which is going to be a large part of the cost. We have some narrow sidewalks and that was the number one responded back in our over 1000 surveys,” Samford said.

Samford said that none of the money will be wasted.

“The other money is going to redo Cotton Square, the historic cotton square, where people can just gather, hangout, and chill and then we’re going to spend some money over at Barnough Park where we hope to have more festival activities like maybe Cinco de Mayo and Juneteenth celebrations,” Samford said.

In addition to these projects, the plan seeks to improve navigational signage, downtown gateways, and branding.

“That’s one thing we’re going to make sure that we do when we’re done with the improvements that everyone in Lufkin is welcome to our downtown and we’re going to make it more for our younger people and so that’s the goal,” Samford said.

Samford said the pandemic inspired him to create the plan with hopes of making the city stronger.

“The $2.4 million will be totally absorbed by the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, and it will not affect the Lufkin tax rate or the citizens of the tax payers at all,” Samford said.

For designing and implementation of the project, Samford said he hopes to employ the best candidates for the job.

“We will take all bids from local, state, national and get the most qualified person but definitely be looking at our local vendors and construction workers to be apart, everybody needs to be a part of it.”

The project will be brought to city council Tuesday. If approved, Samford says all plans will be completed within two years.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Nathaniel Williams, 18, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly intentionally driving his...
Report: Tyler man targets wrong house with intentional crash
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates
Driver arrested after wreck with Henderson ISD bus
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak

Latest News

NBFM Back To School Event
NBFM Back To School Event
Hospitals Request Help
Hospitals Request Help
Backorder Hurts City Project
Backorder Hurts City Project
Tatum Broadband
Tatum Rural Broadband Grant
Pastor Dykes
Pastor Dykes