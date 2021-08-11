East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another heat advisory is in effect today.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the mid 90s again this afternoon.  Because of the high humidity, it will once again feel like the triple digits today.  A very slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm in far southern counties of Deep East Texas today and tomorrow, then rain chances start to increase as we head into the weekend.  A weak cold front moves in on Saturday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.  The front will wash out over the region and keep rain chances in the forecast through early next week.  Though it won’t be much cold air, the cold front will cool temperatures by a few degrees this weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

