Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’ve got another toasty day on tap as highs are expected to warm back into the middle 90s with heat indices easily surpassing 100 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is once again in effect from 12 PM to 7 PM this evening. Please drink plenty of water today and stay cool as best you can. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible today along our typical sea breeze, so cross your fingers and you just may get a little bit of rain today. Rinse and repeat forecast for Thursday and Friday, with just slightly better rain chances for Friday. Saturday, we have some nice changes on the way as a weak cold front begins to move into portions of East Texas. This front will feed much better rain chances into East Texas over the weekend, so expect temperatures to finally dip below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon. Scattered rain chances look to stick around for the first half of next week as well, meaning more beneficial rains for ETX, as well as more below average temperatures!

