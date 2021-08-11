East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: New skateboard park may be coming to Gilmer

By Jeff Chavez
Aug. 11, 2021
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Professional skate boarder Brad Robertson spoke with the Gilmer city council about building a skate park. The new skateboard site could be at Roosevelt Park.

City officials say the funds would come out of a 2018 master plan a park fund. They say they will spend the next few weeks discussing the skate park with the parks and recreation department. City leaders hope to make a decision by October.

