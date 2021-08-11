East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: 12-year-old Tyler author publishes book on bullying

By Alexa Vennetti
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Venetti spoke to Simeon Hudson, a 12-year-old entering 7th grade as the published author of “Harry and His Big Nose”.

Simeon began writing the book while in the 5th grade when he was 10 inspired to speak out after seeing a classmate get bullied.

Simeon wrote and illustrated the children’s book with the assistance of his mother, Candace Hudson.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature

Latest News

Mount Pleasant police say over 41 vehicles broken into Wednesday morning
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
WebXtra: 12-year-old Tyler author publishes book on bullying
WebXtra: 12-year-old Tyler author publishes book on bullying
Tyler bicycle ordinance modified for new lanes