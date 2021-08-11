WebXtra: 12-year-old Tyler author publishes book on bullying

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Venetti spoke to Simeon Hudson, a 12-year-old entering 7th grade as the published author of “Harry and His Big Nose”.

Simeon began writing the book while in the 5th grade when he was 10 inspired to speak out after seeing a classmate get bullied.

Simeon wrote and illustrated the children’s book with the assistance of his mother, Candace Hudson.

