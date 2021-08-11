East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

Trauma Service Area G
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports Aug. 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 31 patients to a total of 469 in the Trauma Service Area G, the area including Tyler/Longview.

Trauma Service Area G COVID-19 patients make up 17.37% of total hospital capacity, according to state data, filling 340 general beds, and 129 ICU beds. There are 16 ICU beds available.

The percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in relation to total hospital capacity has exceeded 15% in all three East Texas trauma service areas.

Late last year 15% hospital capacity was the threshold resulting in restricting business capacity.

