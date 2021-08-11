Tyler bicycle ordinance modified for new lanes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to adopt an ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Tyler City Code on Wednesday.

The ordinance includes the new bicycle routes associated with the Tyler Bike Stripes project, removes portions of old bicycle routes, deletes driving and parking restrictions associated with exclusive bicycle lanes, deletes unnecessary penalty references and amends the official map of designated bicycle routes.

The City Code restricted motor vehicles from driving across or parking in exclusive bicycle lanes under certain circumstance and locations. This section was removed to alleviate confusion as the city stated during the design of the Tyler Bike Stripes project that there would be no parking restrictions in the bicycle lanes.

Penalty provisions no longer applicable were removed as regular traffic laws are now applied.

The amendments were recommended to coincide with the language addressing bicycle facilities in the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan and Chapter 10 - Transportation and Circulation.

“The desire for more pedestrian and bicycle facilities is identified in the Tyler 1st Comprehensive plan guiding principles and is discussed in detail in Chapter 10 - Transportation and Circulation,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) adopted a regional pedestrian and bicycle facility master plan called Active Tyler which makes specific recommendations for the location and operation of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.”

The Traffic Safety Board voted to recommend approval of the ordinance during their Aug. 3 meeting.

The City applied for funding for the Tyler Bike Stripes through the 2017 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program, a federal grant program administered locally through TxDOT. The grant paid for 80 percent of the eligible costs and the City paid for the remaining project costs through the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.

