East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler bicycle ordinance modified for new lanes

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to adopt an ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Tyler City Code on Wednesday.

The ordinance includes the new bicycle routes associated with the Tyler Bike Stripes project, removes portions of old bicycle routes, deletes driving and parking restrictions associated with exclusive bicycle lanes, deletes unnecessary penalty references and amends the official map of designated bicycle routes.

The City Code restricted motor vehicles from driving across or parking in exclusive bicycle lanes under certain circumstance and locations. This section was removed to alleviate confusion as the city stated during the design of the Tyler Bike Stripes project that there would be no parking restrictions in the bicycle lanes.

Penalty provisions no longer applicable were removed as regular traffic laws are now applied.

The amendments were recommended to coincide with the language addressing bicycle facilities in the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan and Chapter 10 - Transportation and Circulation.

“The desire for more pedestrian and bicycle facilities is identified in the Tyler 1st Comprehensive plan guiding principles and is discussed in detail in Chapter 10 - Transportation and Circulation,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) adopted a regional pedestrian and bicycle facility master plan called Active Tyler which makes specific recommendations for the location and operation of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.”

The Traffic Safety Board voted to recommend approval of the ordinance during their Aug. 3 meeting.

The City applied for funding for the Tyler Bike Stripes through the 2017 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program, a federal grant program administered locally through TxDOT. The grant paid for 80 percent of the eligible costs and the City paid for the remaining project costs through the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature

Latest News

Grande reverse curve
City of Tyler to analyze Grande Boulevard reverse-curve crash history
Driver arrested after wreck with Henderson ISD bus
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today
Superintendent Roundtable
Superintendent Roundtable