Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

A nurse administers an antibody treatment to a COVID-19 patient at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in...
A nurse administers an antibody treatment to a COVID-19 patient at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton on Aug. 3, 2021.(Jordan Vonderhaar)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The third wave of COVID-19 in Texas continues to tax the state’s health care systems as health officials report 10,000 COVID-19 sufferers have been hospitalized for the first time since early February.

State health officials reported 10,041 Texas hospital patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, the most recent state tally available.

That’s the most since 10,259 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 4. Meantime, a state district judge in San Antonio granted a temporary restraining order to allow San Antonio and Bexar County to require public school students to mask up and quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

