East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas DFPS: Genital mutilation through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)(Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS))
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services now says that genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse.

This comes as a response to Governor Greg Abbott who previously directed DFPS to issue a determination on this matter last week.

In the letter, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters says that genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse because it may cause a genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child.

The letter reads, “Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse. This surgical procedure physically alters a child’s genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children’s bodies.”

When medically necessary, DFPS says the surgical procedure may not constitute child abuse. The surgery may be warranted for conditions including a child whose body parts have been affected by illness or trauma; who is born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development, such as the presence of both ovarian and testicular tissue’ or who does not have the normal sex chromosome structure for male or female as determined through genetic testing.

Certain professionals who have cause to believe a child has been or may be abused must report that to DFPS within 48-hours after first suspecting the abuse.

Failure to report abuse is considered a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine or both.

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash

Latest News

Mount Pleasant has recently experienced a rash of vehicle burglaries with cash and guns among...
Multiple Vehicle Robberies PKG 8.11
Marshall ISD gearing up for 2021-2022 school year
Hospice in the Pines' director is advocating for nationwide bereavement policies.
Hospice in the Pines director advocates for nationwide bereavement leave
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock hospitals requesting backup
Several Longview restaurants are having trouble staffing up.
Longview restaurants back to take-out due to staffing shortages