East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Department of State Health Services deploying 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals respond to COVID-19 increase

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.

DSHS says they are working with staffing agencies that are recruiting more than 2,500 medical personnel to assist hospitals and other health care facilities reaching capacity. With a “priority is to recruit staff from out-of-state,” DSHS has directed the agencies not to utilize staff from other Texas health care facilities.

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s office, this first deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.

DSHS is asking facilities and local governments to be judicious with their requests because there is a limited supply of staff available, and all regions of the state need assistance. With funds available to support immediate staffing costs, DSHS says extended staff deployments may require cost sharing by local governments or individual facilities.

“The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans can help bolster the state’s efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus.”

Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near them.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash

Latest News

Hospice in the Pines' director is advocating for nationwide bereavement policies.
Hospice in the Pines director advocates for nationwide bereavement leave
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock hospitals requesting backup
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital