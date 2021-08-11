East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tatum Telephone granted $4.4 million for area broadband expansion

Tatum residents will soon have expanded access to broadband internet thanks to a government...
Tatum residents will soon have expanded access to broadband internet thanks to a government grant.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Tatum Telephone Company will use a $4.4 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises broadband internet network.

The funded service area includes 986 households, 2,657 people, three educational facilities, two essential community facilities, a health care facility, 67 businesses and 60 farms spread over 41 square miles.

The investment announced today is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program as well as other funds made available for the program since 2018. USDA expects to begin inviting applications for a third round of program funds in the coming weeks.

USDA’s ReConnect Program provides loans and grants to construct, improve or acquire facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. To learn more about ReConnect Program eligibility, technical assistance and recent announcements, visit www.usda.gov/reconnect.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature

Latest News

White Oak Fire Department
White Oak Fire Department looking forward to new fire truck
WEBXTRA: White Oak FD
WEBXTRA: White Oak FD
Mount Pleasant police say over 41 vehicles broken into Wednesday morning
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road