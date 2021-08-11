Tatum Telephone granted $4.4 million for area broadband expansion

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Tatum Telephone Company will use a $4.4 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises broadband internet network.

The funded service area includes 986 households, 2,657 people, three educational facilities, two essential community facilities, a health care facility, 67 businesses and 60 farms spread over 41 square miles.

The investment announced today is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program as well as other funds made available for the program since 2018. USDA expects to begin inviting applications for a third round of program funds in the coming weeks.

USDA’s ReConnect Program provides loans and grants to construct, improve or acquire facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. To learn more about ReConnect Program eligibility, technical assistance and recent announcements, visit www.usda.gov/reconnect.

