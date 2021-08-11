East Texas Now Business Break
SFA, Utah Valley picked to finish at top of WAC soccer league

SFA WAC
SFA WAC(KTRE Sports)
By Chris Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colorado (PRESS RELEASE) - Following a short offseason and an influx of new programs, Stephen F. Austin is the preseason favorite to win the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Southwest Division while Utah Valley is the coaches’ pick to win the WAC West Division. Individually, Seattle U’s Sydney Carr and UVU’s Jenna Shephard were selected as the WAC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year respectively in a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.

WAC-newcomer Stephen F. Austin received three first place votes to edge out Abilene Christian and Lamar for the top spot with 22 points, compared with two first place votes and 18 points for the Wildcats and one first place vote and 18 points for the Cardinals. UT Rio Grande Valley was picked fourth, followed by Sam Houston in fifth and Chicago State in sixth.

In the west, defending WAC champion Utah Valley received four first place votes and 24 total points to edge out rival Seattle U for the first spot. The Redhawks received one first place vote and 21 points to take second, followed by Grand Canyon, with the final first place vote and 17 points, in third. California Baptist takes fourth, NM State is fifth and Dixie State is sixth.

Carr represented the Redhawks on the Preseason All-WAC team whole Shephard was joined by teammates Sadie Brockback, Heather Stainbrook and Amber Tripp. California Baptist had two players honored as Erin Gallagher and Romy Salvador represented the Lancers. Also earning honors were Abilene Christian’s Christina Arteaga, Dixie State’s Whitley Griffiths, Grand Canyon’s Marleen Schimmer and Stephen F. Austin’s Jamie Jezierski.

2021 Preseason Southwest Division Poll

Rank     Team (1st Place Votes)     Points

1.        Stephen F. Austin (3)       22

T2.      Abilene Christian (2)        18

T2.      Lamar (1)                        18

4.        UT Rio Grande Valley       16

5.        Sam Houston                   11

6.        Chicago State                  5

2021 Preseason West Division Poll

Rank     Team (1st Place Votes)     Points

1.        Utah Valley (4)                24

2.        Seattle U (1)                   21

3.        Grand Canyon (1)             17

4.        California Baptist             14

5.        NM State                        8

6.        Dixie State                      6

2021 Preseason All-WAC Team

Christina Arteaga, Sr., F, Abilene Christian

Sadie Brockbank, Jr., F, Utah Valley

Sydney Carr, Sr., F, Seattle U

Whitley Griffiths, Sr., F, Dixie State

Marleen Schimmer, Sr., MF, Grand Canyon

Heather Stainbrook, So., MF, Utah Valley

Amber Tripp, Sr., MF, Utah Valley

Erin Gallagher, Jr., D, California Baptist

Jamie Jezierski, So., D, Stephen F. Austin

Jenna Shephard, So., D, Utah Valley

Romy Salvador, Sr., GK, California Baptist

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Sydney Carr, Seattle U

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Jenna Shephard, Utah Valley

