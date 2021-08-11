Rusk Eagles finding depth heading into new season

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk Eagles showed signs of greatness in 2020 but could seem to never finish out a game.

The team finished the regular season 5-5 but then had their playoff hopes ended because of a COVID-19 forfeit to Salado.

“I think there is motivation with having to forfeit our playoff game,” quarterback Owen McCown said. “There is a chip on our shoulder to get back.”

Rusk struggled in the second half of several losses last year. The team has been working on building up their depth.

“We played well, played well, played well and would just tire out in the fourth,” head coach Thomas Sitton said. “That family type atmosphere that we are building right now, that trust, love and commitment is going to help us on Friday nights by getting more kids on the field. We will have about five or six kids that will not have to play both ways.”

That mindset is being preached by the leaders on the team.

“We just have to play hard,” offensive lineman Donovan Burist said. “We cannot die down in the second half. If we start the first half good and finish the second half like we started the first half and we could be a top 2 team in the district.”

A top 2 finish is a reality for the team. Not many outside of Rusk would pick the Eagles to win 10-4A. Why would they? It is home to the defending state champion Carthage Bulldogs. This team doesn’t want to hear the doubters.

“The goal is state no matter who is in our way,” McCown said. “First we have to start with district and then work the playoffs.”

