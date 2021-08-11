Report: Tyler man targets wrong house with intentional crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle into a home has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m., July 26 in the 8000 block of Stonebridge Way in Tyler when, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Nathanial James Williams, 18, of Tyler, allegedly crashed his 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front portion of the house and subsequently fled the scene.

An unidentified driver crashed their car through the living room wall of a Tyler family's home early Monday morning. (KLTV)

Over the course of the investigation, Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators believe Williams’ act was intentional. However, they also noted that, unbeknownst to Williams at the time, he had targeted the wrong address.

Then, on July 29, Smith County Judge Taylor Heaton issued an arrest warrant for Williams on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $250,000.

Williams was then arrested at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday by the Tyler Police Department.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man sleeping on couch injured by car crashing into living room

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.