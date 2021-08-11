East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Report: Tyler man targets wrong house with intentional crash

Nathaniel Williams, 18, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly intentionally driving his...
Nathaniel Williams, 18, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly intentionally driving his car into a house.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle into a home has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m., July 26 in the 8000 block of Stonebridge Way in Tyler when, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Nathanial James Williams, 18, of Tyler, allegedly crashed his 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front portion of the house and subsequently fled the scene.

An unidentified driver crashed their car through the living room wall of a Tyler family's home...
An unidentified driver crashed their car through the living room wall of a Tyler family's home early Monday morning.(KLTV)

Over the course of the investigation, Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators believe Williams’ act was intentional. However, they also noted that, unbeknownst to Williams at the time, he had targeted the wrong address.

Then, on July 29, Smith County Judge Taylor Heaton issued an arrest warrant for Williams on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $250,000.

Williams was then arrested at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday by the Tyler Police Department.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man sleeping on couch injured by car crashing into living room

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature

Latest News

New skate park may be coming to Gilmer
WEBXTRA: New skateboard park may be coming to Gilmer
WEBXTRA: New skateboard park may be coming to Gilmer
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 7,009 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise