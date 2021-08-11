East Texas Now Business Break
Pre-trial diversion program in the works in Harrison County

Courtroom in Harrison County
Courtroom in Harrison County((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A pre-trial diversion program for first time offenders in Harrison County is in the works.

This is the county’s way of giving a young, first time offender a second chance given they complete the program.

“Its a form of probation, usually six to 12 months in duration, they perform community service, they pay their supervision fees, sometimes they may need to take a class,” said Criminal District Attorney for Harrison County Reid McCain. “The advantage to the diversion is if they successfully complete it then their case gets dismissed and then ultimately they can be entitled to have their record expunged.”

The program will be aimed at those who are first time offenders for a misdemeanor crime. Some felony cases that are non-violent such as a drug case may be considered for the program, but there will not be any cases allowed in the program that has violence or sexual assault attached to them.

“Pre-trial diversions aren’t as common in felonies but we do offer them sometimes for first-time offenders in dope cases for example,” McCain said.

McCain went before the commissioners court to advocate for the funds that are available for the program. Once the new fiscal year goes into effect the funds will be allocated for use.

