East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mount Pleasant police say over 41 vehicles broken into Wednesday morning

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police report “41 plus” vehicles were broken into early Wednesday morning.

Police posted on Facebook that all the vehicles were left unlocked and said burglars were able to “freely go car to car taking cash, guns, and other items of value”.

Investigators ask If you have information or found that your vehicle was broken into and have not made a report, contact MPPD at 903-575-4004.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature

Latest News

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
Simeon Hudson, author, and his mother Candace Hudson
WebXtra: 12-year-old Tyler author publishes book on bullying
WebXtra: 12-year-old Tyler author publishes book on bullying
WebXtra: 12-year-old Tyler author publishes book on bullying
Tyler bicycle ordinance modified for new lanes