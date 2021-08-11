Mount Pleasant police say over 41 vehicles broken into Wednesday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police report “41 plus” vehicles were broken into early Wednesday morning.

Police posted on Facebook that all the vehicles were left unlocked and said burglars were able to “freely go car to car taking cash, guns, and other items of value”.

Investigators ask If you have information or found that your vehicle was broken into and have not made a report, contact MPPD at 903-575-4004.

