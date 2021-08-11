East Texas Now Business Break
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff's Office(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man said he was shot several times while walking down a road.

According to the office’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. on Aug. 5 on Fagan Farm Road in Leggett. A resident said he was walking down the road when a vehicle drove by and someone fired a gun at the man, striking him several times.

The victim was alert and talking to detectives before being taken by helicopter to an out-of-area hospital. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Sheriff Byron Lyons, there is evidence of several gunshots being fired, but no witnesses were present. Lyons said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810 or leave an anonymous tip at 936-327-7867.

