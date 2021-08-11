East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

Matt Pieciak believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait. He says his hook...
Matt Pieciak believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait. He says his hook wouldn't have even grabbed it.(Source: Matt Pieciak, WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler
Shooting investigation
Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting in Tyler
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state

Latest News

California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
Heavy rains are pelting the northern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Fred has formed just south of...
Rain pelts Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fred forms
Superintendent Roundtable
Superintendent Roundtable
Palestine Airport
Palestine Airport