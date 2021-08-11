Lufkin zoo welcomes new baby tapir

East Texas Now Business Break
The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin has welcomed a new baby tapir.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo is happy to show off its latest (adorable) attraction.

Say hello to Pertama, the new baby tapir. If you like his striped pattern, don’t get used to it. Pertama will lose his stripes soon and develop a black and grey pattern like his parents. Tapirs are most closely related to horses and rhinos, and this species of tapir is one of four that is found naturally in Malaysia. Zookeepers say that already Pertama, or “Tama” as they call him, is growing fast and keeping them quite busy.

Zoo caretakers say the best time to see Pertama is around 10am when he is most active and exploring his exhibit.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

