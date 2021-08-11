East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview restaurants back to take-out due to staffing shortages

Several Longview restaurants are having trouble staffing up.
Several Longview restaurants are having trouble staffing up.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three restaurant locations in Longview have temporarily closed their indoor dining to customers, and gone back to take-out and curb-side service, and another has completely closed temporarily.

Judd’s Downtown Cafe’ and two Chik-fil-A locations have closed their inside dining, while the Blue Pearl Oyster Bar and Grill is completely closed temporarily.

“People are still ordering food from us and stuff like that so we’re still cooking. But we would like to get back to open and have guests in the dining room that we can laugh and giggle with,” said Judd’s executive chef Ronald Porter.

But for all the locations, this is not due to precautions for COVID-19 protocol. This is due to staffing shortages.

“We need enough staff here to cover the load of diners coming in,” Porter said.

While most restaurants have employee shortages, they have to deal with other variables.

“I find that a lot of people are not willing to work because of the fact they’re getting that stimulus money. They feel like they can make more sitting at home than going to a job,” Ronald said.

The continuing problem is finding those employees who want to work.

“We stress service and we care about our customers so, if you’re wanting to work and wanting to make an impact, this might be the place for you,” said Judd Burns, owner of Judd’s downtown.

With the job market wide open, restaurants also have to compete with better paying jobs.

“It’s really hard right now. I’ve even reached out to friends of mine, ex-employees, friends with different restaurants to see if they had any people,” said Porter.

Chick-fil-A continues to deliver as well as curb-side and take-out.

Judd’s plans to reopen indoor dining Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real

Latest News

White Oak Fire Department will be getting a new truck.
White Oak Fire Truck PKG 8.11
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates
The stretch of road being studied is known as the ‘S’ curve. It’s between Old Jacksonville...
Grande S Curve Improvements PKG 8.11
Several Longview restaurants are having trouble staffing up.
Longview restaurants 8.11