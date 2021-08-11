Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a new legal filing intended to strike down a judge’s order which would have allowed masks to be required in all Dallas County schools.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Tuesday issued a restraining order against Abbott’s statewide ban on mask mandates. Countering this, Abbott and Paxton filed a mandamus petition in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in an effort to strike down Jenkins’ order. The filing claims that the order “violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law” which “has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations.”

“Under Executive Order GA-38, no governmental entity can require or mandate the wearing of masks,” said Governor Abbott. “The path forward relies on personal responsibility—not government mandates. The State of Texas will continue to vigorously fight the temporary restraining order to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans.”

