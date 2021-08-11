East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott(Texas Tribune Photos)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a new legal filing intended to strike down a judge’s order which would have allowed masks to be required in all Dallas County schools.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Tuesday issued a restraining order against Abbott’s statewide ban on mask mandates. Countering this, Abbott and Paxton filed a mandamus petition in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in an effort to strike down Jenkins’ order. The filing claims that the order “violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law” which “has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations.”

“Under Executive Order GA-38, no governmental entity can require or mandate the wearing of masks,” said Governor Abbott. “The path forward relies on personal responsibility—not government mandates. The State of Texas will continue to vigorously fight the temporary restraining order to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature

Latest News

Many Longview restaurants are struggling due to staffing shortages.
Longview restaurants back to take-out due to staffing shortages
White Oak Fire Department will be getting a new truck.
White Oak Fire Truck PKG 8.11
The stretch of road being studied is known as the ‘S’ curve. It’s between Old Jacksonville...
Grande S Curve Improvements PKG 8.11
Many Longview restaurants are struggling due to staffing shortages.
Longview restaurants 8.11