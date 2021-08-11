Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly sunny and hot today and tomorrow. Only a few scattered showers/thundershowers are possible over Deep East Texas through tomorrow. Slight chances for a few showers/thundershowers area wide on Friday, then better chances for more showers/thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday. Why? Well, a front will likely stall along the Red River this weekend allowing for these showers/thundershowers to occur. This front will hang around for a few days before retreating early next week...taking rain chances down a bit. Temperatures will also cool down slowly as more clouds are expected along with the scattered showers/thundershowers. Partly Cloudy skies are expected to be the general sky condition through the weekend and next week. Temperatures dropping below seasonal norms starting on Sunday. Tropical Storm Fred continues to move toward the WNW and is over Hispaniola. The National Hurricane Center is still expecting landfall to be near Panama City, Florida near midnight on Sunday. No impacts on East Texas. The Perseid Meteor shower peaks tonight. Get away from city lights and face NE. Dozens or meteors are possible per hour. Midnight to Sunrise is the best time to view these meteors. The tail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle is passing through the earth’s atmosphere. Have a great day.

