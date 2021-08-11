Driver arrested after wreck with Henderson ISD bus

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver who hit a Henderson ISD bus Wednesday morning has been arrested. Nobody was injured in the wreck.

The driver is charged with no driver’s license, failure to yield right of way and failure to report accident at once to proper authorities.

According to the DPS report, the crash happened at 6:49 a.m. on County Road 414, a half-mile south of Henderson. The driver of the bus was going north and approaching a private drive when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler pulled out of the drive and struck the right side of the bus.

