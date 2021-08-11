East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Driver arrested after wreck with Henderson ISD bus

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver who hit a Henderson ISD bus Wednesday morning has been arrested. Nobody was injured in the wreck.

The driver is charged with no driver’s license, failure to yield right of way and failure to report accident at once to proper authorities.

According to the DPS report, the crash happened at 6:49 a.m. on County Road 414, a half-mile south of Henderson. The driver of the bus was going north and approaching a private drive when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler pulled out of the drive and struck the right side of the bus.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature

Latest News

Tyler bicycle ordinance modified for new lanes
Grande reverse curve
City of Tyler to analyze Grande Boulevard reverse-curve crash history
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today
President Lawrence Schovanec says the university is already seeing the impact of the pandemic...
TTU President outlines COVID-19 protocols for fall semester