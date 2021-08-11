City of Tyler to analyze Grande Boulevard reverse-curve crash history

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas - The City Council voted Aug. 11 to examine traffic crash history on Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive an area with a history of multiple traffic accidents. The $95,943 engineering contract with CT Brannon Corporation will provide City staff potential solutions, exhibits of those various solutions and probable cost opinions to aid in determining final recommended improvements for the roadway.

The contract also allows additional services for a city wide screening of potential projects to be submitted in the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual Highway Safety Improvement Program, one of which could be safety improvements to the Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve.

An engineering contract will be developed to produce plans, specifications and construction estimates upon determination of a final recommended improvement.

“I think this is necessary due to the concern of the residents and the history and severity of the accedents in this area,” said District 1 Coucilman Stuart Hene.

The project is funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.

The project was approved in the 2020-2021 Half-Cent Work Plan. The Half-Cent Sales Tax Board authorized funds at the Aug.10 board meeting.