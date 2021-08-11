East Texas Now Business Break
Central ISD announces new coaching hires

Central coaches
Central coaches(Central ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Central ISD has announced new coaching hires ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

The district will have a new varsity boys basketball coach after Mike Dewitz stepped down from the position. Dewitz will still be the junior high boys athletic coordinator and high school golf coach. Taking over for Dewitz is Josh Jones who will returns to the program. Jones spent the past two years at Martins Mill where he helped lead the Mustangs to the Class 2A state title and one year at Laneville HS as the Yellowjackets head coach. Jones led the Central boys basketball program to a 26-9 playoff berth in 2016. Coach Jones is beginning his 14th year in education.

According the district’s official press release John Coleman will take over the Bulldog Powerlifting program, as well as oversee all aspects of Central Athletics’ Strength & Conditioning program. Coleman has an extensive background in strength & conditioning having been mentored by several top-tier trainers in the DFW area. Coach Coleman, a native of Ft. Worth and a 2013 Texas A&M graduate, begins his 3rd year in education.

Current Central ISD Cross Country/Track & Field head coach Kurtis Acosta has been named to the newly created position of Sports Information Director. Acosta will oversee media and community relations for Central ISD’s Athletic Department.

