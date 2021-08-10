East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Owner of Tatum Music salvages as much inventory as possible after fire

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with Tatum Music owner Doice Grant about the fire next door and salvaging what he can to continue his business at a temporary location in Longview.

Grant said that they were blessed in that they were able to salvage a large portion of their inventory. He said the owner of the business next to his lost just about everything in the fire, which occurred Saturday.

While speaking to Boyum, Grant said they have already found a temporary location for the store. It will be located at 1501 A High Street in Longview.

Boyum will have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler
State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Shooting investigation
Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting in Tyler
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state

Latest News

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
WEBXTRA: Tatum Music
Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check
Spoil your dog day
It’s Spoil Your Dog Day!