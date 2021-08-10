WEBXTRA: Owner of Tatum Music salvages as much inventory as possible after fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with Tatum Music owner Doice Grant about the fire next door and salvaging what he can to continue his business at a temporary location in Longview.

Grant said that they were blessed in that they were able to salvage a large portion of their inventory. He said the owner of the business next to his lost just about everything in the fire, which occurred Saturday.

While speaking to Boyum, Grant said they have already found a temporary location for the store. It will be located at 1501 A High Street in Longview.

Boyum will have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.