WebXtra: City of Palestine seeks TxDOT grant to aid airport repairs

The City of Palestine is seeking a grant from TxDOT to help fund airport repairs.
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine is looking to make improvements to its municipal airport.

The City is applying for a 90/10 grant from TxDOT to rehabilitate the main runway. The City owns the Palestine Municipal Airport and operates it with a lease agreement with the fix based operator on site.

The city has budgeted over $300,000 dollars in matching funds from this year’s fiscal budget to complete the rehab of the runway with the rest coming from the anticipated grant.

City officials are working on the airport’s masterplan and soon will be applying for the grant.

The repairs are expected to begin in 2022.

