Tyler/Longview area hospitalizations increase by 361 COVID-19 patients in 1 month
24 ICU beds remain open, according to DSHS
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area G, the area including Tyler/Longview, have increased by 361 patients in one month.
DSHS reported 438 people were hospitalized on Monday, Aug. 9 with COVID-19, an increase of 55 patients from Sunday, Aug. 8. 77 people were hospitalized on July 9, 2021. COVID-19 patients make up 16.39% of total hospital capacity, according to state data.
24 ICU beds were open on Sunday, that number dropped Monday to 16 available ICU beds.
