Tyler/Longview area hospitalizations increase by 361 COVID-19 patients in 1 month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area G, the area including Tyler/Longview, have increased by 361 patients in one month.

DSHS reported 438 people were hospitalized on Monday, Aug. 9 with COVID-19, an increase of 55 patients from Sunday, Aug. 8. 77 people were hospitalized on July 9, 2021. COVID-19 patients make up 16.39% of total hospital capacity, according to state data.

Data for the Tyler-Longview area is gathered from hospitals in the counties shaded in orange for Area G. (Texas DSHS)

24 ICU beds were open on Sunday, that number dropped Monday to 16 available ICU beds.

