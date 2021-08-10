East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another hot one today.  Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning to rise into the mid 90s this afternoon.  The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits again and a heat advisory is once again in effect through the early evening hours.  More of the same through the middle of the week with hot, humid conditions.  Very slight chances for rain may return Friday, but a weak cold front could bring the best rain chances to the forecast this weekend.  A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and maybe again on Sunday with a slight cool down headed into next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler
Shooting investigation
Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting in Tyler
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-10-21
Heat Advisories are likely through most of this week.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Heat Advisories are likely through most of this week.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips