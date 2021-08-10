Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with highs around 96°. Another breezy day in East Texas today as well, with southerly winds gusting up to 20mph. We keep low rain chances today for Deep East Texas with the possibility of seeing sea breeze showers/thundershowers this afternoon. This evening, temperatures should be in the mid 80s by 10pm, and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, very similar to today with mostly sunny skies and highs around 97°. Winds should calm somewhat over the next few days, but we do keep the sea breeze shower chances in the forecast through the work week. We are still forecasting a cold front to move into the area over the weekend, with highs cooling down into the low to mid 90s for Saturday/Sunday and the start of next week. We’ll increase rain chances to 40% for both Saturday and Sunday as well. With this cold front, it looks like the century mark will evade us again, as we still have not hit 100° yet this summer at any of the official climate sites in East Texas. Obviously, there is still time with just under 50 days left in Summer.

