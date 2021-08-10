Texas A&M picked 6th in preseason Coaches Poll
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and Texas A&M came in ranked 6th.
The Aggies were 1 of 3 SEC teams to make the top 10, with 6 league teams making the top 25. Alabama is ranked #1 with 63 of the 65 first-place votes. Georgia is 5th, Florida comes in at #11 with LSU at #13 and Ole Miss rounding out the Top 25 ranked 25th. Future SEC teams Oklahoma (3) and Texas (19) also made the rankings.
NCAA Football Rankings - Preseason
COACHES POLL
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Alabama (63)
|2
|Clemson
|3
|Oklahoma (2)
|4
|Ohio State
|5
|Georgia
|6
|Texas A&M
|7
|Notre Dame
|8
|Iowa State
|9
|North Carolina
|10
|Cincinnati
|11
|Florida
|12
|Oregon
|13
|LSU
|14
|USC
|15
|Wisconsin
|16
|Miami
|17
|Indiana
|18
|Iowa
|19
|Texas
|20
|Penn State
|21
|Washington
|22
|Oklahoma State
|23
|Louisiana
|24
|Coastal Carolina
|25
|Ole Miss
