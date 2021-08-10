Students in Texarkana, Texas get COVID vaccine ahead of school

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - “They start to school tomorrow, so we are getting them vaccinated today,” said William Simpson, a parent.

Simpson brought his two teenage daughters to the Spirit of St. Michael mobile clinic Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 10) for a COVID-19 vaccination and he was not alone. A line of people stood outside the unit waiting for their turn to get the shot. Simpson and other parents say since there’s not a mask mandate in the State of Texas and positive COVID-19 cases on the rise, they thought getting the vaccine would add another level of safety for children going back to school.

Molly Bledsoe is a student athlete and waited in line with her father.

“Due to going back to school and needing the vaccine and also for tennis outside of school and with school, we play in the Metroplex a lot. We play teams from the Metroplex, so just to be safe I’m going to get the vaccine,” said Bledsoe.

Officials with the mobile vaccination clinic say they were encouraged to see people lined up to get the shot. The van was parked on the campus of CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana.

