East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Steve Smith replaces Bobby Cheshire as Angelina County Pct. 4 commissioner

Angelina County
Angelina County
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Former Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire has officially been replaced.

Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery swore in Steve Smith as the new county commissioner for precinct 4 on Monday. Smith, a Zavalla resident, said that he will not run for re-election after completing the 17 months left in the term.

Cheshire has been in jail since April when he was arrested for violating the terms of his bond. He was removed from office after visiting judge John Delaney signed an order doing so in July.

As of last week, Cheshire was given a four-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to a felony charge. The plea means a felony conviction, which keeps Cheshire from running for public office again.

Cheshire pleaded guilty in a Zoom hearing before Delaney. He pleaded guilty to a charge of continuous violence against a family member. The other charges against him were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Previous reporting:

Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years

Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler
State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Shooting investigation
Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting in Tyler
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state

Latest News

Spoil your dog day
It’s Spoil Your Dog Day!
Jason Cory Sanders, 43
Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
Overflow tents are seen at LBJ Hospital in Houston on Monday amid a COVID-19 surge in Texas.
Texas Gov. Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19