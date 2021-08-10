Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot and Humid conditions are expected through the end of the week and even into the weekend, however, as we head toward the weekend there is a slight increase in the chances for showers/thundershowers across East Texas. Over the next few days, the chances for PM showers/thundershowers will likely to be over the southernmost sections. High Temperatures are expected to be near 97 degrees each day with Heat Index Values in the 103-to-108-degree range. Heat Advisories are likely to be in effect through this week as well. Low Temperatures should remain in the middle 70s. We are closely watching an area of disturbed weather in the tropics nearing the Lesser Antilles that is likely to become a tropical storm within the next several hours. If this system becomes a Tropical Storm, the name will be FRED. According to the latest forecasts, it appears that it could enter the Eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. We will keep you updated. Have a great night.

