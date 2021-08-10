East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot and Humid conditions are expected through the end of the week and even into the weekend, however, as we head toward the weekend there is a slight increase in the chances for showers/thundershowers across East Texas. Over the next few days, the chances for PM showers/thundershowers will likely to be over the southernmost sections. High Temperatures are expected to be near 97 degrees each day with Heat Index Values in the 103-to-108-degree range. Heat Advisories are likely to be in effect through this week as well. Low Temperatures should remain in the middle 70s. We are closely watching an area of disturbed weather in the tropics nearing the Lesser Antilles that is likely to become a tropical storm within the next several hours. If this system becomes a Tropical Storm, the name will be FRED. According to the latest forecasts, it appears that it could enter the Eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. We will keep you updated. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler

Latest News

Heat Advisories are likely through most of this week.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot days ahead. Very Warm Mornings as well. Only a few showers southern areas.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Hot days ahead. Very Warm Mornings as well. Only a few showers southern areas.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 8-9-21
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips