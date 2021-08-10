East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin/Nacogdoches area COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 78 patients in 1 month

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Trauma Service Area H, the area including Lufkin/Nacogdoches, have increased by 78 patients in one month. Sixteen people were hospitalized on July 9, 2021.

On Monday, Texas DSHS reported that 94 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 11 patients since Sunday. COVID-19 patients make up 19.58 percent of total area hospital capacity.

On Sunday, only 1 ICU bed was available. As of Monday, no ICU beds are available.

