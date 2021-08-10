Longview ISD Spanish radio show wins national recognition

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What started out as a way to inform Spanish speaking families in Longview ISD has become a nationally recognized radio program.

Longview ISD’s Spanish radio show, the Lobo Live Radio Show (Spanish), has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association. The honorable mention honors how the district used the radio show twice a week to keep Spanish speaking families informed of what’s going on in the district

“We were so surprised to see that in our first year submitting a nomination we won a national recognition,” said Longview ISD spokesperson Francisco Rojos. “We weren’t doing this for an award, that wasn’t our goal, our goal was the families, connect with them, keep them informed, updated on everything, keep them engaged and entertained, but when this came up and we found out that we won we were shocked.”

Rojos said the idea started a little over a year ago when the district’s community relations team met to discuss ways to reach out to Spanish speaking families who have children in Longview ISD or live in the Gregg County area.

“We didn’t want to do the same things every school district was doing, emails, letters,” Rojos said.

He said they came up with the idea for a radio show and reached out to a Longview non-profit Christian radio station in Spanish, 92.7 FM. He said the district and radio station partnered to bring the show to life and aired their first show in August of 2020. The show’s first anniversary is next week.

“We have listeners that are outside of the Gregg County area, we have listeners in Tyler, we have listeners in the Dallas area, we have listeners in Houston, we have a mother that listens to us every single show in Houston, we even have a listener in Argentina, I don’t know how we reached Argentina but we have one in Argentina,” Rojos said.

He said he believes the radio show has helped Spanish speaking families to be more open about their opinions and concerns with the district.

“Another thing that we have noticed is that Spanish speaking families in our school district now feel that trust and that confidence to reach out to us if they have a concern, if they have an opinion that they want to share, before we noticed that they were very low-profile, very quiet, very silent, and we try to let them know with the show and during the show that they have a voice in this district, they’re a parent and they’re tax payers,” Rojos said.

The Longview ISD Community Relations Department also won awards for an inforgraphic, a video produced in house, and another award for their publication: The Longview Voice.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.