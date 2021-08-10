Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73

East Texas Now Business Break
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jenkins died Monday, saying the cause was brain cancer.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98.

He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

