Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured.

According to a preliminary report at 6:12 a.m., The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-175 about 2.6 miles east of the city of Cuney in Cherokee County.

The report indicated that the driver of a 2007 Dodge Durango was traveling east on US-175 while at the same time the driver of a 2007 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on the same roadway.

The driver of the Durango crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the Ford head-on, said the report.

According to the report, the driver of the Durango was a 17-year-old male from Frankston he was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Jacksonville and is in stable condition.

Angela Washington, 43, of Jacksonville was the driver of the Ford, Washington was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition. Cheryl Smith, 68, of Jacksonville was the passenger in Washington’s vehicle at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, Gloria Williams, 68, of Jacksonville was also transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler and is in serious condition.

