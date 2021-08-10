East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured
Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured(Source: Associated Press)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning a two-vehicle crash outside Cherokee County left 1 dead, 3 injured.

According to a preliminary report at 6:12 a.m., The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-175 about 2.6 miles east of the city of Cuney in Cherokee County.

The report indicated that the driver of a 2007 Dodge Durango was traveling east on US-175 while at the same time the driver of a 2007 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on the same roadway.

The driver of the Durango crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the Ford head-on, said the report.

According to the report, the driver of the Durango was a 17-year-old male from Frankston he was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Jacksonville and is in stable condition.

Angela Washington, 43, of Jacksonville was the driver of the Ford, Washington was transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition. Cheryl Smith, 68, of Jacksonville was the passenger in Washington’s vehicle at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, Gloria Williams, 68, of Jacksonville was also transported to UT-Health East Texas in Tyler and is in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler
State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Shooting investigation
Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting in Tyler
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state

Latest News

Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler
One lane of Interstate 20 in eastern Smith County is closed as crew work to clean up after an...
Interstate 20 traffic slow-moving in Smith Co. around 18-wheeler fire
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken