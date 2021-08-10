Hopkins County man accused of killing pregnant wife

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman died after her husband shot her.

The Sheriff’s Office reports during a domestic disturbance Margret Ann Sanders, was shot with a small-caliber firearm. She was airlifted to a hospital from the scene north of Cumby for further treatment of the gunshot wound to her torso.

Margret Ann Sanders died early in the morning and was believed to have been pregnant, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on the evidence, an arrest warrant was obtained for capital murder for the husband, Jason Cory Sanders, 43, who was booked into the Hopkins County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, and tampering with physical evidence.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in this ongoing investigation.

